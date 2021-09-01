Ukraine's Paralympic Committee massively attacked on social networks by citizens of Malaysia for filing protest at Paralympics in Tokyo

The National Sports Committee of Disabled People of Ukraine announced a massive attack on social networks by Malaysian citizens with a lot of insults towards Ukraine because of filing the protest at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

"A massive attack addressed to Ukrainian Paralympics athletes was carried out on the page of the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, on the Equalympic TV channel, as well as on the page of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, by citizens of Malaysia with a very large number of insults towards Ukraine, Ukrainian citizens, national Paralympic team in connection with the just protest that Ukraine has filed against all athletes - shot putters (F20) who did not get into the first call room on August 31, at the athletics competition," the press service of the committee said.

It is noted that according to the rules on athletics, if an athlete is late for the first call room at the set time, he should not be allowed to compete. Also, an athlete can be allowed to start under protest, but after an investigation, the technical delegate makes a decision - to disqualify the athlete with his result or record the result as official.

"Ukraine, together with Greece, filed a protest against three athletes from the teams of Malaysia, Ecuador and Australia, who did not get to the first call room on time, even before the competition - before the start of the shot put. All athletes against whom a protest had been filed, were warned that they will perform under the protest. And the decision on the protest will be made later. After the end of the type of program, the technical delegate announced the official results of the competition, where the results of the protested athletes were canceled. Ukraine has done everything according to the rules of athletics, " the message says.

The National Committee asks the IPC to pay attention to this egregious incident and qualify it as a sign of unsportsmanlike behavior by a country participating in the Paralympics 2020.

Earlier, Ukrainian athletes Maksym Koval and Oleksandr Yarovy showed the second and third results respectively at the shot put competition in the F20 class, but after that it was decided to disqualify the winner of the competition, the representative of Malaysia, Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli. Thus, Koval and Yarovy received gold and silver medals, respectively.