Investment potential of Bukovyna to be demonstrated in Chernivtsi at the FIT for Ukraine industry forum

On April 12, UkraineInvest, in partnership with the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, will hold the ninth in the series of FIT for Ukraine Forums: Fruit and Vegetable Processing in Chernivtsi. The event will present analytical materials on the state of the sector in the region, investment opportunities, and government incentives for investment projects. The event will be held offline, but everyone will be able to join the live broadcast.

Key topics include:

● attracting investment in fruit and vegetable processing

Investment policy, analytics and prospects for the region's development

● creation of a cluster of fruit and vegetable producers

● experience of investors working in Chernivtsi region.

The forum will also include an EXPO zone where companies will have the opportunity to present their products and services, which will also become an effective tool for promoting goods and services to foreign markets and a platform for establishing mutually beneficial contacts between potential business partners.

Currently, about 200 companies with foreign capital from 28 countries operate in Chernivtsi region. Bukovyna ranks 1st in terms of fruit and berry production and yield in Ukraine. To support small producers and the industry as a whole, there is a need to establish fruit and berry harvesting and processing facilities in the agglomeration. This will make it possible to form large batches of products, process them and sell them, expanding the market, including to EU countries.

Program:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1fnsHWARGP4c05aSdypo7Mux3QoTeznDzzWGGs8vARZA/edit?fbclid=IwAR1alkoHnuHknaLglR-zJPq6rQSek6oPISUx3j2g8Y8Av0pHA814aflzWd4

Registration for online viewing:

https://forms.gle/ggfKX4DSije5h2ueA