'Green' electricity producers receive UAH 16.3 bln out of UAH 19.3 bln from Ukrenergo eurobonds - Guaranteed Buyer

Producers of electricity from renewable sources (RES) have already received UAH 16.3 billion out of UAH 19.3 billion transferred by Ukrenergo to Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise from the issue of eurobonds, the state-owned enterprise said on Monday evening.

"Guaranteed Buyer paid UAH 16.3 billion for electricity from renewable energy sources. The producers received the payment on November 15 of this year," Guaranteed Buyer's website said on Monday.

Earlier, the ex-head of Guaranteed Buyer, Kostiantyn Petrykovets, said that the state-owned enterprise on Friday transferred UAH 19.3 billion received from Ukrenergo's eurobonds to the accounts of 960 green electricity producers.

At the same time, he indicated that they were blocked in Oschadbank. According to him, as of late Friday evening, RES generation companies received only UAH 5.6 billion.

The head of the energy committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Gerus, noted that as of midday on Monday, the level of payments exceeded UAH 10 billion.

Taking into account the last report of Guaranteed Buyer, there are still about UAH 3 billion not transferred.

At the same time, DTEK Renewables reported that they did not receive payments from the state-owned enterprise on Monday evening.

"No, we didn't receive money," the company told Energy Reform.

On Monday morning, CEO of DTEK Renewables Maris Kunickis said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency that the debt to the company for the electricity produced is EUR 65 million for 2020, and approximately EUR 50 million for 2021.