14:28 11.03.2019

National Corps intending to conduct next rally against corruption in defense sector without party emblems – MP Biletsky

KYIV. March 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The National Corps Party has said it plans to continue holding protest rallies against corruption in the defense sector and calls on all Ukrainians to participate.

"Our actions are a mass peaceful protest and will continue until all our four demands are fully met. We invite all not indifferent Ukrainians to join these protests. On Saturday (March 16, 2109), we intend to hold a rally without party flags," National Corps Party leader and parliament deputy (unaligned) Andriy Biletsky said at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Biletsky said the National Corps demands law-enforces arrest and seize the assets and property of ex-First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleh Hladkovsky, his son Ihor Hladkovsky, Vitaliy Zhukov, Andriy Rohoza, managers of state-run Ukroboronprom concern and the directors of all state-owned defense sector enterprises being investigated for corruption. He called for maximum jail sentences and confiscation of property of all those involved in stealing Ukraine's defense budget funds.

Biletsky said all materials of criminal proceedings related to the theft of defense budget funds should be made public, with the exception of information with limited access.

"No one heard about the Svynarchuk-Hladkovsky case in the country, but it existed since 2016. Hundreds of such cases are "tucked away" at the military prosecutor's office, at the Prosecutor Generals' Office (PGO), Interior Ministry, with the heads of Ukraine's Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office, National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigations," he said.

Another demand is that Ukraine's Prosecutor General (Yuriy Lutsenko) regularly, every week, report on the progress of investigations into criminal proceedings related to the theft of defense budget funds.

