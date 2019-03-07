Press Conferences

16:40 07.03.2019

Murayev to lead united party of Opposition Bloc and Nashi Party in parliamentary elections

1 min read

KYIV. March 7 (Interfax-Ukraine) – A merged party that will be created on the basis of the Opposition Bloc and the Nashi (Ours) Party will be headed by Nashi Party leader, Member of Parliament Yevhen Murayev during parliamentary elections scheduled in Ukraine in October 2019.

"I will stand for him [Murayev] to lead our party in the parliamentary elections," Deputy Chairman of the Opposition Bloc parliamentary faction and presidential candidate Oleksandr Vilkul said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

Murayev, who declared that he was withdrawing from the presidential race in favor of Vilkul, confirmed that he would lead the united party in the parliamentary elections.

"I am ready to take responsibility for the united opposition forces, for passing our united party to parliament, for forming a majority and for that policy, first of all, economic one, for which our government should be responsible," Murayev said.

AD

LATEST

Opposition Bloc, Nashi Party to merge – Murayev

Murayev withdraws his candidacy from presidential race in favor of Vilkul

Only 4% of IDPs in Ukraine change their place of voting – CVU head

'Act with us' movement to solicit contributions- Nayyem

Donbas residents complain most about actions of police, less about Russia-led occupation forces – human rights activists

Arson attack on journalist Krutchak's car linked to his professional work – lawyer

Servant of the People Party, Batkivschyna, Petro Poroshenko Bloc among seven parties with most support in parliamentary elections – poll

Zelensky beats all candidates in second round, Hrytsenko beats Poroshenko, Tymoshenko – survey

Human rights activists hand over to ICC evidence of using civilians by Russian military when seizing objects in Crimea in 2014

Ex-editor of Kompanion, Utro.ua, Obozrevatel launches Lenta.ua ezine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD