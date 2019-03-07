Murayev to lead united party of Opposition Bloc and Nashi Party in parliamentary elections

KYIV. March 7 (Interfax-Ukraine) – A merged party that will be created on the basis of the Opposition Bloc and the Nashi (Ours) Party will be headed by Nashi Party leader, Member of Parliament Yevhen Murayev during parliamentary elections scheduled in Ukraine in October 2019.

"I will stand for him [Murayev] to lead our party in the parliamentary elections," Deputy Chairman of the Opposition Bloc parliamentary faction and presidential candidate Oleksandr Vilkul said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

Murayev, who declared that he was withdrawing from the presidential race in favor of Vilkul, confirmed that he would lead the united party in the parliamentary elections.

"I am ready to take responsibility for the united opposition forces, for passing our united party to parliament, for forming a majority and for that policy, first of all, economic one, for which our government should be responsible," Murayev said.