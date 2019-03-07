Opposition Bloc, Nashi Party to merge – Murayev

KYIV. March 7 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Opposition Bloc and the Nashi (Ours) Party plan to merge, said leader of the Nashi Party, Member of Parliament Yevhen Murayev, a presidential candidate who has announced his withdrawal from the presidential campaign.

"We've decided to unite our political forces, and in the near future there will be a unifying congress, at which we can multiply our influence on the political processes that are taking place in our country," Murayev said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.