15:56 07.03.2019

Murayev withdraws his candidacy from presidential race in favor of Vilkul

KYIV. March 7 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Yevhen Murayev, a presidential candidate of Ukraine, MP, has announced his withdrawal from the presidential race in favor of deputy head of the Opposition Bloc parliamentary group Oleksandr Vilkul.

"I'm withdrawing my candidacy ... in favor of Oleksandr Vilkul," Murayev said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday afternoon.

As was reported, March 7 is the deadline for candidates to apply for withdrawal from the presidential campaign. On March 8, the Central Election Commission must approve the final list of candidates for the presidency.

Interfax-Ukraine
