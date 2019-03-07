Only 4% of IDPs in Ukraine change their place of voting – CVU head

KYIV. March 7 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The public organization Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) has said that only 4% of internally displaced persons (IDPs) have changed their place of voting for now.

"As of today, three weeks before the voting day, there are very low rates of changing the place of voting by internally displaced persons, labor migrants and persons who do not have a place of registration, amounting to 1 million citizens. As of March 7, less than 4% of IDPs changed their place of voting," CVU Head Oleksiy Koshel said at a press conference in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, such a low activity of IDPs is a very alarming trend, since it is possible to "lose" from 1 to 2 million voters.