Press Conferences

12:56 07.03.2019

Only 4% of IDPs in Ukraine change their place of voting – CVU head

1 min read

KYIV. March 7 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The public organization Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) has said that only 4% of internally displaced persons (IDPs) have changed their place of voting for now.

"As of today, three weeks before the voting day, there are very low rates of changing the place of voting by internally displaced persons, labor migrants and persons who do not have a place of registration, amounting to 1 million citizens. As of March 7, less than 4% of IDPs changed their place of voting," CVU Head Oleksiy Koshel said at a press conference in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, such a low activity of IDPs is a very alarming trend, since it is possible to "lose" from 1 to 2 million voters.

AD

LATEST

Murayev to lead united party of Opposition Bloc and Nashi Party in parliamentary elections

Opposition Bloc, Nashi Party to merge – Murayev

Murayev withdraws his candidacy from presidential race in favor of Vilkul

'Act with us' movement to solicit contributions- Nayyem

Donbas residents complain most about actions of police, less about Russia-led occupation forces – human rights activists

Arson attack on journalist Krutchak's car linked to his professional work – lawyer

Servant of the People Party, Batkivschyna, Petro Poroshenko Bloc among seven parties with most support in parliamentary elections – poll

Zelensky beats all candidates in second round, Hrytsenko beats Poroshenko, Tymoshenko – survey

Human rights activists hand over to ICC evidence of using civilians by Russian military when seizing objects in Crimea in 2014

Ex-editor of Kompanion, Utro.ua, Obozrevatel launches Lenta.ua ezine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD