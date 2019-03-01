'Act with us' movement to solicit contributions- Nayyem

KYIV. March 1 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The social political movement "Act with us" (Diy z namy) in the near future will start collecting contributions, Verkhovna Rada deputy (Block of Petro Poroshenko - BPP) Mustafa Nayyem has said.

"We have practically quit the BPP, I hope they will also deprive us of BPP mandates ... A month ago we founded our social political movement "Act with us," which includes five deputies, community activists, business representatives, and we began our regional tour. We urged people to join us and start their way to parliamentary, and most importantly - to local elections," Nayyem said at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

He said activists are now building a network of people who can unite and take power.

"I think that in the near future we will announce about fundraising and we will not say that we collect UAH 10-20,000 from people who earn UAH 5,000-10,000 in order to defeat those who earn millions. That is impossible ... Who can push us across the line? Small and medium businesses, that's who," he said.

"He expressed opinion that it is medium and small businesses would be the foundation for financing political activities in the country.

"For our part, we offer fully transparent financing. Not only at the level of income and donor funds, but also expenses. We will be the first organization to open bank accounts. Everyone will have their own electronic office and can see who contributed how much," Nayyem said.

Speaking about his reasons for leaving the Poroshenko Bloc faction, MP Svitlana Zalyshchuk said, "I believe that the mandate is not a slave ticket and not loyalty to the president. These are obligations to fulfill the promises you gave ... The last deal in the field of defense was the last straw for me, compelling me to leave BPP.