Arson attack on journalist Krutchak's car linked to his professional work – lawyer

KYIV. Feb 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The arson attack on the car of journalist Vasyl Krutchak is linked to his professional activity, his lawyer Vitaliy Kolomiyets has said.

Krutchak said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday that a search had been conducted in his house as part of criminal proceedings, in which he does not have any status. During the search, according to the journalist, his equipment was confiscated.

"Prosecutor Vitaliy Opanasenko told me that he would return my equipment after I disclosed my sources of information," said Krutchak, adding that after he refused, the equipment was seized for examination.

Lawyer Kolomiyets said the arson attack on Krutchak's car was related to his work as a journalist.

"We have every reason to say that this was done solely because of the journalist's professional activities... Vasyl is engaged in activity to reveal facts of corruption and crimes committed by prosecutors, ... ferret out facts of illegal enrichment of military prosecutor Vitaliy Opanasenko."

"Deliberate pressure is being exerted against the journalist during the election campaign. The arson attack is an obstacle to his journalistic activities."

As earlier reported, on February 22, unknown persons set fire to the journalist's car, and another car nearby. Kyiv police said the arson attack on the Ford Fiesta took place at 05.00 am in the village of Khodosivka, Kyiv-Svyatoshinsky district.

Krutchak's car, parked on the side of the road, was completely destroyed along with a car parked nearby. No one was injured.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property) of Ukraine's Criminal Code of Ukraine. Police investigators are looking for the perpetrators of the arson.

"The journalist asserts the crime is connected with his professional activities. In his opinion, certain people are trying to get revenge on him in this way. Police officers are checking this information. Other versions of the offense are also being considered," the police said.

Krutchak posted a video from the scene of the crime on Facebook. He accused Opanasenko of involvement in the crime, claiming the prosecutor had earlier said he would beat him or set fire to his car for new materials about the prosecutor and his relatives on social media platforms.