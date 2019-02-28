Servant of the People Party, Batkivschyna, Petro Poroshenko Bloc among seven parties with most support in parliamentary elections – poll

KYIV. Feb 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) – If parliamentary elections were held this Sunday, 21.9% of Ukrainians would vote for the Servant of the People Party headed by showman Volodymyr Zelensky, 17.8% would support the Batkivschyna Party, 12.6% the Petro Poroshenko Bloc (PPB) Solidarity, and 11% the Opposition Platform – For Life.

These are the results of a survey conducted by Ukrainian Institute for Social Research named after Oleksandr Yaremenko, which took place from February 16 to February 23, 2019. Poll results presented at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday show that 9.7% of respondents who intend to vote and who have made up their minds support the Civil Position Party of Anatoliy Hrytsenko, 6% support Oleh Liashko's Radical Party and 5.8% support Samopomich of Andriy Sadovy.

Some 3.3% of respondents said they would vote for the Nashi (Ours) Party of Yevhen Murayev, 2.9% for the Opposition Bloc (Oleksandr Vilkul, Vadym Novinsky), and 1.9% for the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda.

According to the poll, 79.8% respondents intend to vote in parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27, 2019, while 14.6% do not intend to vote. Some 5.6% had trouble answering the question.

Some 2,047 people took part in the poll, which was conducted by personal interview in all Ukrainian regions, except occupied Crimea and Russia-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error is 2.2%.