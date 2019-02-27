Press Conferences

20:07 27.02.2019

Zelensky beats all candidates in second round, Hrytsenko beats Poroshenko, Tymoshenko – survey

2 min read

KYIV. Feb 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – If showman and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky had made it to the second round of Ukraine's presidential elections, he would have had good chances of beating his potential competitors.

That is according to the results of a survey conducted by Ukrainian Institute for Social Research named after Oleksandr Yaremenko, which took place from February 16 to February 23, 2019. According to the poll, a second round match between Zelensky and Civil Position Party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko would result in the former's victory, 33.1% to 26.9%, and with Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko, 34.2% to 22.1%. In a match up with incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, Zelensky would prevail 38.1% to 20.5%, according to the survey.

As of today, Tymoshenko would beat Poroshenko in a run-off, receiving 26.1% to 21.6%. Hrytsenko, however, would beat Tymoshenko, receiving 27.6% to 23.1%, as well as Poroshenko, receiving 27.7% to 20.1%.

According to the poll, 14.6% of respondents would like to see Zelensky and Hrytsenko in the second round, Zelensky-Tymoshenko – 13.2%, Zelensky-Poroshenko – 11.8%, Hrytsenko-Poroshenko – 10.5%, Poroshenko-Tymoshenko – 10.1%, and Hrytsenko-Tymoshenko – 8.8%.

Some 50.9% of respondents said there should be a single candidate from the democratic opposition, while 18.1% disagreed and 31% had difficulty answering the question.

Some 23% of Ukrainians think that Hrytsenko should be "a single candidate in the presidential elections from the democratic opposition to the current president," 14.5% of the pollees speak up for Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovy, 2.2% for politician and diplomat, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Roman Bezsmertny, and 1.9% for leader of the People's Control Party, MP Dmytro Dobrodomov.

If Sadovy supported Hrytsenko, 15.6% would vote for the latter, 15.6% would support Zelensky, 9% Tymoshenko, 8.4% Poroshenko, 5.3% Opposition Platform – For Life candidate Yuriy Boiko, and 3.1% Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko.

Some 2,047 people took part in the poll, which was conducted by personal interview in all Ukrainian regions, except occupied Crimea and Russia-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error is 2.2%.

