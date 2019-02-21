Top-rated presidential candidates invited to open discussions on Feb 27 – NGOs

KYIV. Feb 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Representatives of a number of public organizations invite presidential candidates for expert debates to discuss their positions on a number of issues that are within the competence of the head of state, and thereby help voters to consciously vote.

"Reanimation Package of Reforms [RPR], being sensible of responsibility before the presidential election in terms of promoting a conscious choice, invited the top-rated candidates to communicate with civil society on February 27. They are invited for expert communication regarding what exactly of the public agenda that has been developed in the RPR by various expert groups in different areas ... they are going to support, and what is not and why. Of course, within the president's constitutional powers," a member of the board of the Center of Policy and Legal Reform, co-chairman of the council of the Reanimation Package of Reforms Yulia Kyrychenko said a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

According to her, almost all programs of presidential candidates of Ukraine contain promises that the head of state cannot fulfill, since this goes beyond his competence. The expert noted that the candidates are counting on poor knowledge of the Basic Law by citizens.

She stressed that the president of Ukraine is the guarantor of compliance with the Constitution, constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens. "I have not seen in the program of a single candidate how they are going to guarantee the Constitution, and whether this is the goal of their activities ... I mean the highly rated ones," Kyrychenko noted.