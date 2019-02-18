Zelensky leads among presidential candidates, followed by Poroshenko, Tymoshenko – UP Foundation poll

KYIV. Feb 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – If Ukraine's presidential election were held next Sunday, showman Volodymyr Zelensky would receive 18.2% of votes from those who have picked their candidate, incumbent President Petro Poroshenko would have 15.6% and Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko 15.2%.

These are results of a survey conducted by the Ukrayinska Politika Foundation (UP Foundation) jointly with the research group Institute of Marketing and Consulting, which was presented at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday.

According to the survey, Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko would receive 12.1% of votes, while Opposition Bloc – Party for Peace and Development leader Oleksandr Vilkul would have 7.4%, Opposition Bloc – For Life leader Yuriy Boiko 7.2%, and Civil Position Party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko 6.1%.

Leader of the Nashi (Ours) Party Yevhen Murayev and UKROP Party leader Oleksandr Shevchenko would receive 3.2%, followed by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy with 3.1%, while 8.8% of respondents said they would vote for another candidate and 28.1% had difficulty answering the question.

The poll showed 56.5% of respondents plan on taking part in the elections on March 31, 2019, some 19.7% will probably take part, 10.6% will probably not take part, and 13.2% will definitely not take part.

The survey was conducted by the UP Foundation jointly with the research group Institute of Marketing and Consulting from January 28 through February 10, 2019 by personal interview using computer tablets. Some 4,851 persons took part in Kyiv and all regional centers of Ukraine, except those not under Ukraine's control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in five large cities (Mariupol, Kamianske, Kremenchuk, Kryvy Rih, and Brovary), 23 small cities, 27 towns and 62 villages. The margin of error of the poll results is 1.5%.