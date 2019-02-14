Zelensky leads in presidential candidate survey, followed by Poroshenko, Tymoshenko — KIIS poll

KYIV. Feb 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) — More than a quarter of Ukrainians (26.9%) who are going to participate in the voting at the presidential elections in Ukraine intend to support showman Volodymyr Zelensky, followed by incumbent President Petro Poroshenko — 17.7% and Batkivschyna Party leader Yuliya Tymoshenko — 15.8%.

These are the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from January 31 to February 10, 2019, released at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

Among respondents who said they would vote in the first round of the election, 9.8% are ready to support a member of the Opposition Platform — For Life, Yuriy Boiko, Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko — 6.6% and Civil Position Party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko — 6.1%.

Among all those surveyed, 16.4% would have voted for Zelensky, Poroshenko — 10.8% and Tymoshenko — 9.6%. Some 27% of respondents said that they had not yet made their choice.

KIIS interviewed 2,007 people who live in 134 localities in all regions of Ukraine. The survey was not conducted in the occupied Crimea or in occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 3.3%.