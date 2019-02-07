Press Conferences

13:46 07.02.2019

Tymoshenko, Rabinovych, Liashko top 'liars and manipulators' anti-rating – VoxCheck

2 min read

KYIV. Feb 7 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The fact-checking VoxCheck project "Liars and Manipulators Rating" has analyzed statements of Ukrainian politicians. According to its results, the least amount of truth was contained in statements made by Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko. She was followed in the anti-rating by Vadym Rabinovych, co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party and leader of the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko. According to the 2018 Liars and Manipulators Rating, which was presented at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, among 248 analyzed quotes by Tymoshenko, only 31% were truthful. Most were of manipulations - 27%, lies - 33% and exaggerations - 8%. According to VoxCheck, 444 citations of Rabinovych were analyzed. Manipulations accounted for 24% of the statements, lies - 40% and exaggerations - 4%. Only 32% of what he said was true. Of 285 Liashko's quotes, the percentage of manipulations was 17%, lies - 31% and exaggerations - 11%. Only 41% of what he said was true. Among politicians whose statements contain higher percentages of truth is Civil Position Party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko. Some 68% of what he says is true. "We tracked the politicians represented here during the year on the central TV channels, as well as in the largest media. We watched what comments they gave, their interviews. We did not check the regional media, because very often politicians just repeat what they said in the central media," VoxUkraine media director and VoxCheck Project Coordinator Olena Shkarpova said. In total, the sample included 1,962 claims on reforms and financing of the army, the state of the economy and the fight against corruption, medicine and education, pensions and subsidies.

