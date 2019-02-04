Six political parties may make it into Rada, including Servant of the People Party — opinion poll

KYIV. Feb 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) — As many as six political parties can make it into the Verkhovna Rada, an opinion poll jointly conducted by the Sociological Monitoring Center, the Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research, Info Sapiens and the Rating Group Ukraine has revealed.

According to the results of the poll, which were made public on February 4 at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, some 77% of respondents are going to vote in the parliamentary elections in Ukraine this fall.

The Batkivschyna party is supported by 21.2% of those polled who have already decided on their choice and intend to vote. The Servant of the People, which has nominated its leader Volodymyr Zelensky to run for president, enjoys 19% of the vote while the Petro Poroshenko Bloc is supported by 19% of respondents and the Solidarity party by 13%.

In addition, 10.5% of respondents are ready to vote in the parliamentary elections for the Opposition Platform For Life, 8.6% will vote for the Civil Position party led by Anatoliy Hrytsenko, and another 6.5% of respondents support the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko.

The sociologists said the Samopomich party (3.8%) and the Nashi party of Yevhen Muraev (3.3%) stand some chances for overcoming the 5% electoral threshold.

All the other parties enjoy less than 3% of the vote each.

The poll was conducted from January 19 through January 30, 2019. Some 10,000 persons aged 18 and older were questioned in all regions of Ukraine, except occupied Crimea and occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error of the survey does not exceed 1%.