11:33 04.02.2019

Mass exodus of Ukrainians abroad deemed biggest threat to Ukraine – poll

KYIV. Feb 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) – More than half of Ukrainians think the mass exodus of Ukrainians abroad and economic collapse is the biggest threat facing Ukraine, according to a poll conducted by the Sociological Monitoring Center, the Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research, Info Sapiens and the Rating Group Ukraine.

According to the results of the survey presented at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday, 55% of respondents said the mass exodus of Ukrainians abroad is the biggest danger to Ukraine, with 52% saying economic collapse is a threat.

Some 47% of respondents said the pauperization of the population is the biggest threat, with 39% saying devaluation of the hryvnia and inflation posed the biggest risk.

Some 35% said full-fledged war with Russia posed the biggest risk, with 34% saying declining health of Ukrainians poses the biggest danger.

Every third persons polled said the country's collapse is the biggest threat facing Ukraine.

The poll was conducted from January 19 through January 30, 2019. Some 10,000 persons aged 18 and older were questioned in all regions of Ukraine, except occupied Crimea and occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error of the survey does not exceed 1%.

