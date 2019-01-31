Press Conferences

12:59 31.01.2019

Almost 60% of Ukrainians favor diplomatic resolution of Donbas war, 46% support NATO accession – Group Rating's poll

2 min read

KYIV. Jan 31 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Almost 60% of Ukrainians support diplomatic ways of resolving the war in eastern Ukraine, according to a poll conducted by Rating Group Ukraine in January 2019, the results of which were announced at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday.

Some 37% of respondents are for the cessation of the hostilities and the freezing of the conflict, and 22% stand for granting these territories an independent or federal status within Ukraine. Only 7% of respondents support the complete separation of the occupied lands. On the other hand, 18% support the continuation of military operations until Ukraine restores full control over Donbas.

Some 68% of respondents still consider the Russian Federation an aggressor in relation to Ukraine, while 20% hold the opposite opinion. At the same time, mostly all respondents who support the latter opinion are based in Donbas.

Support for the Ukraine's pro-western course predominates in Ukraine: 46% of those polled support joining NATO and 32% against, and 50% are for joining the EU, while 30% favor maintaining equal relations with Russia and the West. Some 9% are for joining the Customs Union.

The survey was conducted from January 16 to January 24, 2019. Some 6,000 respondents aged 18 years and older were interviewed using a face-to-face method. The sample is representative by age, gender, region, and type of settlement. The margin of error of the poll does not exceed 1.3%.

AD

LATEST

Zelensky leads the presidential race – Rating Group's poll

Levin's lawyer says client has nothing to do with Handziuk's murder

Nearly 60% of Ukrainians support Donbas war end even with relinquishing territories outside Kyiv's control - poll

Majority of Ukrainian citizens believe Ukraine moving in wrong direction – poll

Tender to select manager of Mezhyhirya Residence extended until late Feb – ARMA

Moscow Patriarchate built 16 buildings in Kyiv-Pechersk Reserve that allows Ukraine to terminate lease — reserve's ex-director Krolevets

Culture Ministry's commission in charge of inspecting relics of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra keeping silent because it established substitution of hallows — MP

War in eastern Ukraine, low salaries, pensions, high tariffs worry Ukrainians the most – survey

Batkivschyna Party, Servant of the People Party, Civic Position Party, Opposition Platform – For Life, Petro Poroshenko's Bloc, Radical Party top survey - poll

Tymoshenko, Zelensky lead among potential presidential candidates – poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD