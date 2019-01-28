Majority of Ukrainian citizens believe Ukraine moving in wrong direction – poll

KYIV. Jan 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Almost 80% of Ukrainian citizens are convinced that Ukraine is moving in the wrong direction, Director of the Seetarget company Oleksiy Borovsky said referring to the results of a poll.

"The absolute majority estimate the direction of the country's movement as negative. Almost 80% choose "rather in the wrong direction" and "definitely in the wrong" answering the question about the country's way, but there are 14% who note the positive movement of the country," Borovsky said at the presentation of the research results at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine press-conference on Monday.

According to the survey, 43.2% of respondents noted that Ukraine is definitely moving in the wrong direction, 37.1% of respondents believe that the country is heading "more likely in the wrong direction." At the same time, 2.3% of respondents are confident that Ukraine's direction is unequivocally correct, and 11.9% are convinced that Ukraine is moving 'rather in the right direction."

Seetarget company conducted a study titled "Ukraine in Focus of Sociology: Social Attitudes of Citizens during Election Campaign 2019" on December 17-23, 2018. The method of personal interviews with 2,010 respondents over 18 years old was used. Sampling error is not more than 2.3%.