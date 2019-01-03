War in eastern Ukraine, low salaries, pensions, high tariffs worry Ukrainians the most – survey

KYIV. Jan 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The most important problems for Ukrainians at present are the military conflict in the east of Ukraine (58%), the low level of salaries and pensions (57%) and the increase in utility tariffs (52%).

Some 35.9% of Ukrainians are concerned about the rise in prices for basic goods, the lack of work - 25.2%, bribery and corruption in power - 23.3%.

These are the findings of a survey conducted by the Social Monitoring Center and the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research from December 16 to 22, 2018.

The study was conducted throughout Ukraine, with the exception of temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and Russia-occupied Crimea. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

The inability to get quality medical care is the most important problem for 17% of respondents, the growth of crime and lack of security on the streets - 11.3%, unfavorable conditions for the development of small and medium-sized businesses - 10.3%, the inability to get quality education - 6.2%.

68.3% of respondents believe that Ukraine is moving in the wrong direction, 19.4% believe that the country is moving in the right direction, 12.3% were undecided.

63.7% are in favor of radical changes in the country, 14.1% believe that let everything remain as it is, just not worse and 14.9% believe that it is better to return the situation in Ukraine to the state it was "before."