Tymoshenko, Zelensky lead among potential presidential candidates – poll

KYIV. Jan 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Batkivschyna Party leader Yuliya Tymoshenko and showman Volodymyr Zelenskyare the most popular among possible presidential candidates in Ukraine.

Those are the findings of a survey conducted by the Social Monitoring Center and the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research from December 16 to 22, 2018. According to the poll, 13.4% of all polled 2045 respondents are ready to vote for Tymoshenko (and 18.6% of those who plan to vote), for Zelensky- 10.8% (15% of those who plan to vote).

Opposition Platform - For Life Party leader Yuriy Boiko follows with 8.5% (11.8%), Civil Position Party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko 8.1% (11.2%), incumbent President Petro Poroshenko - 7.7% (10.7%) and Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko - 6% (8.3%).

The study was conducted throughout Ukraine, with the exception of temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and Russia-occupied Crimea. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.