Blogger Baraboshko gives testimony to SBI about unlawful actions of military prosecutors during his detention, SBI launches probe

KYIV. Dec 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) — The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has launched a criminal investigation into the unlawful actions of members of a military prosecutor's office during the detention of blogger Oleksandr Baraboshko, the victim says.

"I have given testimony to the State Bureau of Investigations and, based on what I said and irrefutable facts, they launched a criminal investigation in which I am the victim party. On December 26, I gave comprehensive testimony about the unlawful actions of members of the military prosecutor's office during my detention. I hope this government body will investigate this case in an honest and impartial manner," Baraboshko told a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on December 27.

He said that during his arrest on November 29, the members of the military prosecutor’s office inflicted light bodily injuries on him and tried to obtain evidence by force. "The case must be proved, but it can not be beaten out in any way," the blogger said.

Baraboshko believes that the officers of the military prosecutor’s office exceeded their official authority during his unlawful detention, trying to obtain evidence by unlawful actions, and violated the inviolability of dwelling by conducting an illegal search.

He said the members of the military prosecutor's office also broke the privacy of his correspondence and telephone conversations, which are transmitted by means of communication or through a computer, interfering in his private conversations and blocking access to his accounts in social networks by way of changing passwords.

As earlier reported, on November 30, the Pechersky district court in Kyiv decided to arrest Baraboshko who is involved in criminal proceedings regarding the interference with a law enforcement officer’s private life for a period of two months with the right to pay a bail of UAH 3 million. He was later released on bail.