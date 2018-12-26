Press Conferences

18:21 26.12.2018

DPL project intends to launch grain exchange in Ukraine in spring 2019

2 min read
KYIV. Dec 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The Digital Pulse of the Land (DPL) project intends to open a grain commodity exchange in Ukraine next spring, Director General of the DPL representative office in Ukraine Roman Nazarov has said. "The first project that we intend to implement will be a grain commodity exchange. We plan to launch it in the spring of next year. Everything has been almost done," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine. According to him, tens of millions of dollars were invested in the project. Investors were international funds. However, in future it is planned to attract Ukrainian investors too. The projected payback period of the project is five years. Adviser to the DPL project Ihor Tinkov said both agricultural holdings and farms will be able to trade on the commodity exchange. "It will be possible to trade not only contracts for the supply of goods but also manage risks by hedging in the market of derivatives. We have gathered two sites in one place," he said. Nazarov noted that the next step in the development of the exchange will be the launch of a blockchain cooperative platform. According to him, this project will be implemented two years after the launch of the exchange.
AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Tymoshenko leads among potential presidential candidates in Ukraine in almost every region – poll

Tymoshenko, Poroshenko to reach second round of 2019 presidential elections — forecast

Over 40,000 tonnes of imported mineral fertilizers blocked on Ukrainian border - UAC

Reason for hostile takeover of businesses in Ukraine is corruption, weakness of public registration system - expert

Association of water suppliers claims threat of stopping supplies of drinking water over problems with switch to new power market

Hrytsenko again calls on Vakarchuk, Sadovy, Bezsmertny, other leaders, parties sharing common values to unite

Tomenko, Katerynchuk support Hrytsenko as candidate for president of Ukraine

Fall in prices on primary real estate market in Ukraine slows to 0.12% a month in 2018 - expert

NGO working group experts picked by Pinchuk Foundation to monitor election meddling

Most experts don't trust selection of judges system to anti-corruption court – survey

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD