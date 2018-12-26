DPL project intends to launch grain exchange in Ukraine in spring 2019

KYIV. Dec 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The Digital Pulse of the Land (DPL) project intends to open a grain commodity exchange in Ukraine next spring, Director General of the DPL representative office in Ukraine Roman Nazarov has said. "The first project that we intend to implement will be a grain commodity exchange. We plan to launch it in the spring of next year. Everything has been almost done," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine. According to him, tens of millions of dollars were invested in the project. Investors were international funds. However, in future it is planned to attract Ukrainian investors too. The projected payback period of the project is five years. Adviser to the DPL project Ihor Tinkov said both agricultural holdings and farms will be able to trade on the commodity exchange. "It will be possible to trade not only contracts for the supply of goods but also manage risks by hedging in the market of derivatives. We have gathered two sites in one place," he said. Nazarov noted that the next step in the development of the exchange will be the launch of a blockchain cooperative platform. According to him, this project will be implemented two years after the launch of the exchange.