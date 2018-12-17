Press Conferences

Hrytsenko again calls on Vakarchuk, Sadovy, Bezsmertny, other leaders, parties sharing common values to unite

KYIV. Dec 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) — Anatoliy Hrytsenko, leader of the Civil Position party, has again called on politicians who share common democratic values to get united.

"We are inviting all those sincere and honest people, patriots, and professionals who have united around Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, Andriy Sadovy and his Samopomich, Roman Bezsmertny, the People's Power, and those cool MPs with a sound mind who have been in a minority but have managed to bring new values in parliament to create a joint platform for the presidential, parliamentary, and local elections. This is the only path to victory not of a personality but of the [entire] country through the creation of a system that will not depend on the names," he told a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on December 17.

