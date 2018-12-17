Tomenko, Katerynchuk support Hrytsenko as candidate for president of Ukraine

KYIV. Dec 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) — Ukrainian politicians and civil activist Mykola Tomenko and Mykola Katerynchuk as well as their political parties have made the decision to support Anatoliy Hrytsenko, leader of the Civil Position party, as a candidate for president of Ukraine in the presidential elections in 2019.

"It is not right to get united against somebody right now. We need to get united for the values, the program, for our country. And such a constructive ideological union will bring its positive result. Our proposal to get united has received a real response from Anatoliy Hrytsenko's team. We have known each other since long ago; therefore, our team has decided to support Anatoliy Hrytsenko in the presidential elections, and, by uniting out teams, proceed jointly to the parliamentary and local elections," Mykola Tomenko, leader of the Civil Movement Native Country and former deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, told a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on December 17.

Mykola Katerynchuk, leader of the European Party of Ukraine and a former member of the Ukrainian parliament of several previous convocations, said that on December 14, his party's political council decided to recommend that Hrytsenko should be supported as a candidate for president of Ukraine at his party's assembly scheduled for January 2019.

"We will support Anatoliy Hrytsenko as a candidate from the united democratic opposition. We believe that while the combat actions are in progress, a president must have military specialization and education, experience, and an analytical vision of the situation so that the state could perform its function to protect its citizens and secure peace in the future," he said.

Katerynchuk said that while Hrytsenko served as minister of defense [from 2005 to 2007], he demonstrated "the highest qualities of good faith, professionalism, and intolerance towards corruption," and the priorities of his activities included improving the defenses of Ukraine, raising the standards of living of military personnel, and how they perform their duties.