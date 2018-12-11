Most experts don't trust selection of judges system to anti-corruption court – survey

KYIV. Dec 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 60.1% of experts do not trust the system of selection of judges to the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC), introduced by the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ), according to an expert survey conducted by the Social Monitoring public opinion survey service and the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Studies.

"The experts have doubts about the professionalism of the actual system of selection of judges in the HQCJ. Assessing the selection system by this criterion, the percentage of those who consider the system professional is 35%, and those who consider it non-professional - 32.5%.Another 32.5% do not identify themselves with any of these groups," Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday at a press conference on Tuesday, presenting the results of the study.

The interviewed experts consider the selection system to the HACC dependent on other branches of government (72%), biased (58.8%), slow (57.8%), opaque (53.5%), corrupt (42.3%).

Also, 92.6% of respondents believe that members of the High Qualifications Commission of Judges must undergo an anti-corruption test and a test for integrity.

Some 75.8% of experts negatively evaluated the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures introduced in Ukrainian society during the course of judicial reform.

Some 46.8% of experts believe that Ukraine needs to create a High Anti-Corruption Court, and 50.6% consider this to be inappropriate.

The survey was conducted from November 28 through December 6, 2018, during which sociologists interviewed 400 lawyers, law enforcement officers, judges, scientists, human rights activists and other representatives of the professional legal community who are directly confronted with the work of Ukrainian courts.