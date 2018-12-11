Most Ukrainians believe social and economic situation in country is bad - poll

KYIV. Dec 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 82% of Ukrainians assess the social and economic situation in the country as bad, according to a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

According to the opinion poll data presented at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday, 14.3% consider the social and economic situation mediocre, only 0.9% gave a good assessment of the situation, and another 2.8% found it difficult to answer or refused to answer at all.

Asked who is to blame for the problems, 78.6% of respondents chose the option "incompetent and/or corrupt statesmen who are in power," another 5.6% chose the option "Russia's military aggression," 3% - "opposition politicians who interfere with the work of the authorities and shatter the situation in the country," 2.4% - "excessive Western intervention in the internal affairs of Ukraine."

Also, 34.3% replied that they "have no hope that the situation will improve in the near future."

According to the data presented, 15.4% of respondents pin their hopes on improving the situation with opposition politicians who will come to power and make the necessary changes, another 7.4% preferred public figures who control power and direct decision-making in the right direction, 5.3% chose the support of Ukraine by Western countries, 2.9% - "pressure from Western countries on Ukraine's leaders to implement the necessary reforms."

The survey shows that 52.6% of respondents believe that for real changes in Ukraine, it is necessary to simultaneously change the personalities of managers and the rules under which society lives. Some 22.1% believe that, first of all, the personalities of managers should be changed, and 14.7% - that first you need to change the rules of society.

They also believe that it is not necessary to change anything - 2.5%.

The survey was conducted by KIIS from November 23 through December 3, 2018. A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed who live in 110 towns and cities in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the annexed Crimea Autonomous Republic and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The statistical error of the sample does not exceed 3.3% for indicators close to 50%, 2.8% for indicators close to 25%, 2% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.4% close to 5%.