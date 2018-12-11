Six parties could make it into parliament, Opposition Bloc, Samopomich, People's Front out — opinion poll

KYIV. Dec 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) — Six political parties would be able to make it into the Verkhovna Rada if the parliamentary elections were held in late November — early December 2018; however, more than one fourth of potential voters have not made their choice yet, a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology has shown.

According to the results of the poll that were announced at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency, if the parliamentary elections were to be held in November, 13.1% (23.4% of those who have made up their minds) would vote for the Batkivschyna (Fatherland) party, 7.3% (13%) – for the Servant of the People party, 6.3% (11.3%) – for the Opposition Bloc — For Life party, 6.3% (11.2%) – for the Petro Poroshenko's Bloc, 5.1% (9.1%) – for the Civil Position party led by Anatoliy Hrytsenko, and 4.5% (8%) – for the Radical Party led by Oleh Lyashko.

At the same time, such political parties as the Opposition Bloc, Samopomich, and People's Front that are present in the current parliament would not make it to cross the five-percent threshold: 1.1% (2% of those who have made up their minds) would vote the Opposition Bloc, 2.2% (3.6%) for Samopomich, and only 0.1% (0.2%) for the People's Front.

At the same time, 26.9% of the people polled could not make their choice, 10.9% decided not to take part in the vote, and 3.9% would strike off all the parties or destroy their ballot.

The poll was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology from November 23 to December 3, 2018. A total of 2,000 people were polled in 110 towns across Ukraine except for Crimea and the occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The statistical error of the sampling is no more than 3.3% for figures close to 50%, 2.8% for figures close to 25%, 2% for figures close to 10%, and 1.4% for figures close to 5%.