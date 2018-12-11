Tymoshenko tops presidential ratings, Poroshenko comes third — KIIS poll

KYIV. Dec 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) — Yuliya Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivschyna (Fatherland) party, has been taking the lead in the presidential ratings, with showman Volodymyr Zelensky coming second and the incumbent President Petro Poroshenko coming third, a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology has shown.

According to the results of the poll that were announced at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency, if the presidential elections were to be held in November and the respondents could only choose from 37 candidates, then 11.9% (21.2% of those who have made up their minds) would vote for Tymoshenko, 8.2% (14.6%) – for showman Volodymyr Zelensky, 6.5% (11.6%) – for the incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, 6.2% (11%) – for the leader of the Opposition Platform — For Life Yuriy Boyko.

Also, 4.9% (8.7% of those who have made up their minds) would vote for the leader of the Radical Party Oleh Lyashko, 4.6% (8.2%) – for the leader of the Civil Position party Anatoliy Hrytsenko, and 2.1% (3.8%) would vote for the rockstar and civil activist Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.

At the same time, 27.6% of the people polled could not make their choice, 9.3% decided not to take part in the vote, and 4.7% would strike off all the candidates or destroy their ballot.

The poll was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology from November 23 to December 3, 2018. A total of 2,000 people were polled in 110 towns across Ukraine except for Crimea and the occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The statistical error of the sampling is no more than 3.3% for figures close to 50%, 2.8% for figures close to 25%, 2% for figures close to 10%, and 1.4% for figures close to 5%.