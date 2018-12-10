Area under State Forestry Agency's New Year trees exceeds 5,000 ha

KYIV. Dec 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The area under New Year trees (spruces, pines, firs) of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine exceeds 5,000 hectares, Viktor Melnychenko, the director general of state enterprise Forestry Innovation Analytical Center, has said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"The New Year campaign has already started - wholesale buyers are starting to buy Christmas trees from about the beginning of December. Prices have not changed much from year to year - the wholesale price is UAH 60-70 per running meter", he said.

According to Melnychenko, the sellers later pass unused trees to zoos for animal feed, while used ones are processed for fuel.

He also noted that Forestry Innovation Analytical Center has developed an application for Android software - yalynka.info - to verify the legality of a Christmas tree origin. The application can be installed for free from Google Play Market. It allows checking the Christmas tree on the individual number on the label (plastic screed) and the self-adhesive label. The tag and the label deteriorate when removed and, accordingly, cannot be used again.

As reported, state forestry enterprises plan to sell about 500,000 Christmas trees this year.