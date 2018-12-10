Press Conferences

16:00 10.12.2018

Area under State Forestry Agency's New Year trees exceeds 5,000 ha

1 min read

KYIV. Dec 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The area under New Year trees (spruces, pines, firs) of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine exceeds 5,000 hectares, Viktor Melnychenko, the director general of state enterprise Forestry Innovation Analytical Center, has said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"The New Year campaign has already started - wholesale buyers are starting to buy Christmas trees from about the beginning of December. Prices have not changed much from year to year - the wholesale price is UAH 60-70 per running meter", he said.

According to Melnychenko, the sellers later pass unused trees to zoos for animal feed, while used ones are processed for fuel.

He also noted that Forestry Innovation Analytical Center has developed an application for Android software - yalynka.info - to verify the legality of a Christmas tree origin. The application can be installed for free from Google Play Market. It allows checking the Christmas tree on the individual number on the label (plastic screed) and the self-adhesive label. The tag and the label deteriorate when removed and, accordingly, cannot be used again.

As reported, state forestry enterprises plan to sell about 500,000 Christmas trees this year.

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

MP Chumak supports Hrytsenko in presidential election, heads his election team

Hrytsenko, Chumak urge Sadovy, Vakarchuk, number of other public, political figures to unite

Expert community initiates creation of broad anti-war initiative based on OSCE principles

Market cost of some commercial property could double in two or three years - expert

Apart-hotel managed by AccorHotels could enter Kyiv market in 2020 - Colliers

Total stock of commercial real estate will rise by 1.5 times by 2020, to 633,000 sq m - expert

Profitability of five-star hotels in Kyiv 15% up in 2018, occupancy remains unchanged - Colliers

Legal labor market abroad covers 3-4% of labor migrants - expert

Colliers predicts fall in office vacancy in Kyiv to 5% in 2019, boom in new supply in 2021

Ukraine's budget sees shortage of $70 bln over five years due to poor management - research

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD