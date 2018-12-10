Hrytsenko, Chumak urge Sadovy, Vakarchuk, number of other public, political figures to unite

KYIV. Dec 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko and head of its election headquarters, leader of the Khvylia movement Viktor Chumak call on other potential presidential candidates and public and political figures to unite.

"We offer Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, Andriy Sadovy, Roman Bezsmertny, Mykola Katerynchuk, Mykola Tomenko, "The Power of People" and others who share common values, to join forces and go to the polls, not only to participate, but to win," Hrytsenko said at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

MP Viktor Chumak also made a similar appeal and announced support for Hrytsenko in the elections and headed his election headquarters.