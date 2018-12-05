Press Conferences

17:56 05.12.2018

Apart-hotel managed by AccorHotels could enter Kyiv market in 2020 - Colliers

1 min read

KYIV. Dec 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Colliers International consulting company (Ukraine) is in talks to attract the international hotel operator AccorHotels (France) to manage the first premium apartment hotel in Kyiv, which is to open in 2020.

Natalia Chystiakova, the director of the appraisal and consulting department at Colliers International (Ukraine), said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine that the building of the future apartment hotel has already been constructed, therefore it will take not much time to complete the construction work.

"Colliers International is currently negotiating attracting an international operator in the high price segment of apartment hotels. This will be the AccorHotels brand. We cannot yet say what the object will be. But this will be the first premium apartment hotel under the control of the professional international operator. Presumably, the object will enter the market in 2020," she said.

According to AccorHotels' website, its portfolio includes a network of apartment hotels under the Adagio brand.

AccorHotels Group is one of the leading hotel operators in the world. It opened the first hotel under the Novotel brand in Lille (France) in 1967.

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Total stock of commercial real estate will rise by 1.5 times by 2020, to 633,000 sq m - expert

Profitability of five-star hotels in Kyiv 15% up in 2018, occupancy remains unchanged - Colliers

Legal labor market abroad covers 3-4% of labor migrants - expert

Colliers predicts fall in office vacancy in Kyiv to 5% in 2019, boom in new supply in 2021

Ukraine's budget sees shortage of $70 bln over five years due to poor management - research

More than 40 candidates to High Anti-Corruption Court are dishonorable – CHESNO movement

Indian pharmaceutical market in Ukraine could grow by 2% - forecast

India presents possibilities of state support for pharmaceuticals promotion

Delhi expects expanding military and technical cooperation with Kyiv in new conditions - Indian ambassador

European Parliament will discuss possible sanctions against Russia for aggression in Kerch Straight – MEP Harms

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD