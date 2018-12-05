Apart-hotel managed by AccorHotels could enter Kyiv market in 2020 - Colliers

KYIV. Dec 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Colliers International consulting company (Ukraine) is in talks to attract the international hotel operator AccorHotels (France) to manage the first premium apartment hotel in Kyiv, which is to open in 2020.

Natalia Chystiakova, the director of the appraisal and consulting department at Colliers International (Ukraine), said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine that the building of the future apartment hotel has already been constructed, therefore it will take not much time to complete the construction work.

"Colliers International is currently negotiating attracting an international operator in the high price segment of apartment hotels. This will be the AccorHotels brand. We cannot yet say what the object will be. But this will be the first premium apartment hotel under the control of the professional international operator. Presumably, the object will enter the market in 2020," she said.

According to AccorHotels' website, its portfolio includes a network of apartment hotels under the Adagio brand.

AccorHotels Group is one of the leading hotel operators in the world. It opened the first hotel under the Novotel brand in Lille (France) in 1967.