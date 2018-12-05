Legal labor market abroad covers 3-4% of labor migrants - expert

KYIV. Dec 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The legal labor market abroad covers no more than 4% of labor migrants, while changes in legislation are needed to increase this share, the lawyer, chairman of Voichenko and Dulsky law firm Serhiy Voichenko has said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"Some 83,000 people left through the legal market in 2017. Only Poland provided 1.7 million job invitations for Ukrainians. In fact, the legal market is small and covers no more than 3-4% of people who are employed abroad," he said.

Voichenko also believes that the state should encourage citizens to find jobs abroad, because wages in Ukraine do not allow keeping a family.

According to him, amendments to be put to the law of Ukraine on employment and compulsory state social insurance for unemployment, by regulating and putting pressure on private employment agencies, will make cooperation with foreign employers unprofitable and will contribute to the development of an informal market for labor migration.

The expert noted that the licensing conditions for the maritime sector are impracticable and contrary to the Maritime Labor Convention.