More than 40 candidates to High Anti-Corruption Court are dishonorable – CHESNO movement

KYIV. Nov 29 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ukrainian movement CHESNO (Honest) has said 43 candidates for positions at Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) and its Appeal Chamber are dishonorable.

"There are 156 candidates, of whom 108 will be named to HACC. Some 48 will work at HACC's Appeals Chamber. According to the results of our analysis, every third candidate violated at least one criterion of CHESNO's filter of the court campaign, Head of Communication and Advocacy Department at the Center for Democracy and Rule of Law (CEDEM) Liliya Drozdyk said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

Campaign coordinator Ivan Pyatak said candidates were evaluated according to the following criteria: non-participation in corruption or criminal offenses, income transparency and their compliance with lifestyle, non-participation in making dubious decisions, non-participation in violating a person's rights and non-compliance with professional ethics.

"Many candidate judges made decisions that were questioned by outside observers. For example, they prohibited the holding of actions during the Revolution of Dignity and handed down mild sentences to persons involved in corruption cases. The candidates also had inconsistencies in the declarations they filed," he said.