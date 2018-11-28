Press Conferences

11:13 28.11.2018

Indian pharmaceutical market in Ukraine could grow by 2% - forecast

1 min read

KYIV. Nov 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The Indian pharmaceutical market in Ukraine could grow by 2% in 2019, President of the Indian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association (IPMA) Dr. Menon has said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"Indian pharmaceutical products consistently rank third among importing countries in Ukraine. We are optimistic about 2019 and we expect the market of Indian pharmaceutical products to grow in Ukraine," he said.

Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy, in turn, notes that India can meet the needs of Ukraine in inexpensive and high-quality medicines.

"Indian pharmaceutical products account for only 5% of the total pharmaceutical consumption in Ukraine. This is a large amount - more than $150 million, but in today's conditions Ukraine needs effective medicines that will not be very expensive. This is where Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers will help, whose medicines cost one-sixth, one-tenth of the western analogues. All medicines are certified by the WHO," he said.

The ambassador also noted that India ranks first in terms of the number of GMP certified products, therefore the Indian pharmaceutical market in Ukraine should grow.

