Pseudo-documentary film about how Ukraine became almost depopulated after opening borders in 2020 to be shown on Nov 22

Kyiv. Nov 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The film "2020 #deserted country," a mockumentary film (pseudo-documentary), will premiere in several cities of Ukraine.

"The film takes place in 2020. As a result of the signing of a number of international treaties, Ukraine opens its borders to all countries of the world. People begin to travel abroad en masse in search of a better life. After a few weeks, the country becomes almost deserted. A Canadian film director of Ukrainian origin decided to visit Ukraine, to find out if the people who stayed are happy and why," Korniy Gricyuk, the director of the film, told a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday.

Famous Ukrainian journalist Andriy Kulikov plays the fictitious Ukrainian President Taras Voitenko in the film. Voitenko is the author of the fictional election program "Civic Initiative 2020. Leave and return."

"The essence of the initiative is that Ukrainians are entitled to a free one-way ticket to any country in the world, but everyone has to earn the ticket back independently. The idea is that Ukrainians, having received experience and education abroad, a different mentality, must return to their homeland in order to build a new country.

The premiere of the film will take place at Zhovten (October) movie theatre at 19:00 on November 22. The film will also be shown in Planet Cinema, Boomer and Magnat film houses. In Lviv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Odesa - in the Planet Cinema movie theatres.