Tymoshenko, Zelensky, Poroshenko, Hrytsenko in the lead in polls for upcoming presidential elections — Sociopolis

Some 18.5% of Ukrainians are ready to support Yuliya Tymoshenko, the leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna (Fatherland) party, in the upcoming presidential elections in Ukraine, a poll conducted by the Sociopolis Institute of Social Technologies has shown.

The results of the poll were announced at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine news agency on November 22.

Some 41.8% of the people polled said they would definitely go to vote in the presidential elections if the elections were to be held next Sunday. 34.1% said they would most likely go to vote, 7.5% said they would most likely not go, 13.1% said they would definitely not go, and 3.6% of the people polled could not provide an answer.

According to the results of the poll, Tymoshenko will get support from 18.5% of the people who have already made up their mind and are going to vote in the presidential elections (14.7% of the total number of people polled.)

She is followed by showman Volodymyr Zelensky with 10.8% of the vote (9.4% of the total number of people polled), the incumbent President Petro Poroshenko — 7.8% (6.2%), and Anatoliy Hrytsenko, the leader of the Civil Stance party, with 7.8% (6.1%).

The other presidential candidates are as follows: Yuriy Boiko, one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform — For Life, with 7.4% of the vote (6.1%), rock start and civil activist Sviatoslav Vakarchuk with 5.5% (4.9%), Oleh Liashko, the leader of the Radical Party, with 4.8% (4%), and MPs Vadym Rabinovich, Yevhen Murayev, Oleksandr Shevchenko, and others.

As to the second round, according to the poll, the incumbent President Poroshenko is losing out to presidential candidates Boiko, Vakarchuk, Hrytsenko, Zelensky, and Tymoshenko. In her turn, Batkivschyna's leader is losing out only to Zelensky in the possible second round.

The poll was conducted by the Sociopolis Institute of Social Technologies from November 8 to 16, 2018. A total of 2403 people aged above 18 years were polled in all the regions of Ukraine except for Crimea and Russia-occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The statistical error is no more than 2% for figures close to 50%, 1.7% for figures close to 25%, 1.2% for figures close to 10% and 0.9% for figures close to 5%.