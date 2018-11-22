Most Ukrainians don't support activities of Parliament, Poroshenko and Groysman – poll

KYIV. Nov 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The majority (86.8%) of Ukrainians do not support the activities of the Verkhovna Rada, 81% - the activities of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and 78.5% - the activities of Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, a poll conducted by the Sociopolis Institute of Social Technologies has shown.

The results of the poll were announced at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine news agency on November 22.

In particular, to the question "How do you assess activities of the Rada," 1.6% of respondents answered that they do not know anything about the parliament's activities, 1.2% fully support, 5.6% more likely support, 26.9% do not support, 59.9% - do not fully support, and 4.8% found it difficult to answer.

Answering the question "How do you assess Poroshenko's activities?," 1.5% of respondents answered that they do not know anything about the president's activities, 2.4% - fully support, 10.4% - rather support, 27.9% - rather don't support, 53.1% - do not fully support, and 4.6% were undecided.

In addition, to the question "How do you assess Groysman's activities," 2.8% of respondents answered that they do not know anything about the prime minister's activities, 2.4% - fully support, 11.3% - rather support, 29.5% - rather do not support it, 49% do not support it fully, and 5.1% found it difficult to answer.

The poll was conducted by the Sociopolis Institute of Social Technologies from November 8 to November 16, 2018. A total of 2,403 people aged above 18 years were polled in all the regions of Ukraine except for Crimea and Russia-occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The statistical error is no more than 2% for figures close to 50%, 1.7% for figures close to 25%, 1.2% for figures close to 10% and 0.9% for figures close to 5%.