Kyiv's Chaika residential complex constructor’s accounts arrested, company claims illegal seizure attempt

KYIV. Nov 6 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Kyiv's Pechersky district court arrested accounts of Omox LLC, which is realizing a project to build the Chaika residential complex (Chaiky, Kyiv region), under a injunctive relief petition in October. The company has claimed an illegal seizure attempt.

"The company is being blocked under a legal suit, and the lawsuit is based on insider information. Our insider was Mr. Andriy Shyshov, who worked in our company and had full access to the document flow. After his information, a suit was filed by Mr. Klymets... Pechersky district court on Friday, September 14, made a decision on blocking [the company], and on Saturday arrested everything and did not accept the appeal for 40 days, without even having a claim confirming the request for blocking," Omox owner Oleksiy Kulahin said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to the materials of the public register of court rulings, the claimant is one of the investors in the project for the construction of apartment houses in the village of Chaika, the total amount of his investments is UAH 150 million. According to the claimant, his partners, contrary to the agreements, founded Omox, and the financial obligations to the claimant remained unfulfilled.

Andriy Dobriansky, a lawyer for Omox, said that the process of appealing against the illegal ruling of the Pechersky district court is currently underway. According to him, the judgment was rendered with gross violations, in particular, without solid evidence confirming the position of the claimant.

"In fact, today there were two attempts to impose arrest on the property of Omox LLC through business courts, which failed. Later, two absolutely identical claims were filed to the Pechersky district court of Kyiv, but signed by different individuals. One of the claims was heard and a decision was made to arrest the Omox's accounts. Now we are trying to appeal this decision in the manner prescribed by law," the lawyer said.

Head of the Antiraider Union of Entrepreneurs Andriy Semydidko, said that a criminal case had been opened against a group of persons attempting to seize the enterprise.