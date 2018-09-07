Election campaign could again exacerbate issue of Ukraine's split – experts

KYIV. Sept 7 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Political analysts see the features of the upcoming presidential election campaign in Ukraine in the possible aggravation of the problem of the country's split, as well as in the fact that it will take place within the new domestic and foreign political reality.

"This is a fundamentally new election campaign. Firstly, it is the first election campaign of the "hybrid war era." This means that it calls any critic of the authorities a revanchist and an opponent of the state," Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasev has said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that cyberspace will become the new stage of elections.

"Different bot farms, work with social networks, various groups, including anonymous, who work in cyberspace, point-directed advertising. It is very difficult to control social networks and bloggers," the expert explained.

Karasev noted that the forthcoming elections will be strongly influenced by foreign policy issues, the religious factor, the existence of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) and the strategy for resolving the situation in Donbas.

The political scientist also sees the problem in the attempts of politicians to play on the topic of differences within the country on various issues.

"I think that the more one forces will play for the split of the country, the greater will be the request for unification of the country. And I want to believe that the election will be won by one who will satisfy the request for unity of the country," he stressed.

Karasev believes that incumbent President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has chances to enter the second round and it's not worth underestimating the capabilities of the presidential team.