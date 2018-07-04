Political analysts positively assess Tymoshenko's initiative on new Constitution

KYIV. July 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Political analysts positively consider the initiative by Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko to draw up the draft of a new Constitution of Ukraine as a concept of a social contract, but note that this idea should be carefully thought out.

"Apparently, those who recommended Tymoshenko this idea and she herself mean that the time has come when the Constitution should not be a pact of elites, not some new deal or a compromise between elites. It should be a full-fledged social contract between the authorities and society," Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday.

In his opinion, the experience of post-Soviet Ukraine shows that the pacts of elites do not lead to progress.

"Especially because our elite is split. It is very difficult to find a consensus, these pacts are short-lived. We can mention as an example the electoral system that has been constantly changed," the expert said.

Expert of the Gardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko believes that Tymoshenko proposed replacing a "phantom of the national idea," which has not been formulated in Ukraine so far, with a "civilizational goal of Ukraine."

"Political scientists, politicians and spin doctors are now trying to formulate this idea on a regular basis. From the point of view of Tymoshenko and the entourage that surrounds her, the object of a new social contract should be a civilizational goal of Ukraine," he said.

Viktor Nebozhenko, director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service, drew attention to the fact that the social contract always rests on the principles of justice seen by both sides, the equality of the parties to the treaty, and solidarity.

"And no social contract is possible when there is corruption. In addition, a social contract is one of the few types of public regulation that is associated with the activities of three generations," he said.

Nebozhenko also said that the constituent assembly on the development of a new Constitution should include people who will then not stand for the Verkhovna Rada, and when discussing the idea of transferring more powers to parliament it should be taken into account that this parliament should be respected and trusted.

"It's good that Tymoshenko made people talk about all of these things, but it is necessary to make a program from this huge material," the political scientist said.

As reported, Tymoshenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on June 28 that before the presidential elections in Ukraine, it is necessary to develop and submit the draft of a new Constitution as a concept of a social contract so that the newly elected president could put it to a referendum.