12:49 03.07.2018

More than half of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to EU, believe that country is under external management – survey

KYIV. July 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukraine's accession to the European Union is supported by 51% of Ukrainians surveyed and 41% support the accession to NATO, according to a poll conducted by Social Monitoring Center, Socis Company and the Ukrainian Institute of Social Studies named after Yaremenko.

So, according to the poll, presented at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday, if there was a referendum on Ukraine's accession to NATO next Sunday, 41.4% of Ukrainians would vote "in favor", 36.8% would vote against such an accession, 10% said they would not take part in the referendum, while 11.8% found it difficult to answer.

At the same time, answering the question "if there was a referendum on Ukraine's accession to the European Union next Sunday," 51.4% of respondents said they would support the entry, 29.4% would vote "against," 9.3% would not participate in the vote, and 10% found it difficult to answer.

In addition, 58% of respondents believe that at the moment there is external control of Ukraine, 30% do not agree with this statement, and 12% found it difficult to answer.

Also, 51% of respondents believe that it is worth getting rid of such external management, 6% oppose, 32% found it difficult to answer, and 11% refused to answer.

The survey was conducted from June 21 to June 27, 2018 jointly with the Social Monitoring Center, Socis Company and the Ukrainian Institute of Social Studies named after Yaremenko. The study covered the whole territory of the country, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as Crimea. In total, 5,030 respondents were interviewed in 350 different settlements, with the exception of regional centers. The survey's margin of error does not exceed 1.5%.

