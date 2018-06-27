Gas Market Association asking PM to help in settling situation with debts for gas imbalances

KYIV. June 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Gas Market Association of Ukraine has asked Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman with a request to help in settling the situation with debts for gas imbalances, Head of the association Oleksandr Ovdiyenko said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"We believe that the 2018-2019 heating season is under a threat. We have sent a letter to the government," he said.

The association believes that the practice, when national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy refuses confirming assignments for gas supply suppliers debtors and consumption of gas by them considers as unlawful billing regional gas supply companies for balancing of the system, is unlawful.

"We urge you, together with the leaders of local self-government authorities, to get involved in the solution of the problem of artificial debts created by Naftogaz Ukrainy. It is necessary to give them maximum publicity, to create working groups involving public utility specialists, law enforcement officers, public activists and the media, otherwise this winter hundreds of cities could remain without a centralized heating," the association said in the letter to the prime minister.

As reported, Naftogaz Ukrainy, relying on Article 12 of the Regulations on public service obligations (PSO) on the gas market, approved government resolution No. 187 dated March 22, 2017, refuses to confirm the assignments of heat supply companies for gas supply at the level of payments for the previous period below 90% and in the absence of a restructuring agreement.