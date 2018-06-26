Ukrainians tend to blame Yanukovych, Russia for country's problems – Rating survey

KYIV. June 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Almost two thirds of the respondents surveyed by the Rating sociological group unequivocally blame the difficult situation that now exists in Ukraine on disgraced ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and more than half on Russia.

According to the results of the study, presented on Tuesday at the press center of the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency, respondents were asked to rate on a 5-point scale (where 1 point is "very guilty" and 5 is "completely innocent") the degree of culpability of the person/institution for the difficult situation that has developed in Ukraine.

Some 60% said they consider Yanukovych "very guilty," while 18% believe that he is "guilty" for causing the difficult situation in the country.

In this case, the current president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is "very guilty," according to 53% of respondents, and "guilty" - 24%.

Russia is unambiguously considered "very guilty" in the situation in Ukraine by 52% of respondents and "guilty" by 19%. The opposite points of view are held by 5% and 4%, respectively.

The survey was conducted from June 14 to June 24, 2018 among 2,500 Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older through a formalized interview (face-to-face). The sample is representative of age, sex, region and type of settlement. The margin of error does not exceed 2%.