Press Conferences

17:01 26.06.2018

Ukrainians tend to blame Yanukovych, Russia for country's problems – Rating survey

2 min read

KYIV. June 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Almost two thirds of the respondents surveyed by the Rating sociological group unequivocally blame the difficult situation that now exists in Ukraine on disgraced ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and more than half on Russia.

According to the results of the study, presented on Tuesday at the press center of the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency, respondents were asked to rate on a 5-point scale (where 1 point is "very guilty" and 5 is "completely innocent") the degree of culpability of the person/institution for the difficult situation that has developed in Ukraine.

Some 60% said they consider Yanukovych "very guilty," while 18% believe that he is "guilty" for causing the difficult situation in the country.

In this case, the current president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is "very guilty," according to 53% of respondents, and "guilty" - 24%.

Russia is unambiguously considered "very guilty" in the situation in Ukraine by 52% of respondents and "guilty" by 19%. The opposite points of view are held by 5% and 4%, respectively.

The survey was conducted from June 14 to June 24, 2018 among 2,500 Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older through a formalized interview (face-to-face). The sample is representative of age, sex, region and type of settlement. The margin of error does not exceed 2%.

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Most Ukrainians think country headed in the wrong direction – Rating poll

Eight parties could pass to parliament – Rating Group survey

More supporters of Ukraine joining EU and NATO than opponents – Rating Group

Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Boiko lead presidential candidate survey – Rating survey group

Drone flight restriction opponents believe limits introduced by State Aviation Service unconstitutional

Belarus delivers four trucks of food, furniture, refrigerators as humanitarian aid to Ukraine

More than 55 torture incidents reported since Russia annexed Crimea – experts

MPs register bill introducing auction system during stimulation of renewable energy

Lawmakers initiate extension of preferential excise duties for imported used cars for two more years

Ukraine may be left without national preventive mechanism – human rights activists

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD