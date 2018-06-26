Press Conferences

14:26 26.06.2018

Most Ukrainians think country headed in the wrong direction – Rating poll

2 min read

KYIV. June 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Three quarters (76%) of respondents surveyed by Rating Sociological Group say the country is headed in the wrong direction.

According to the results of the study, which was presented on Tuesday at the press center of the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency, 13% of respondents believe that things are going in the right direction in the country, and 11% had difficulty answering the question.

At the same time, residents of the central and western regions express relatively less pessimism, while attitudes were more critical in Ukraine's southern regions.

Almost two-thirds (60%) of the Ukrainians interviewed spoke about the worsening economic situation of their families over the past six months, another 30% said that there are no changes, and only 8% said that their families have improved their economic situation over the period.

The war in eastern Ukraine remains the most important state problem in the eyes of the majority of citizens (78%). Only 55% of those polled complained about bribery and corruption as a nation-wide problem

More than half of respondents are personally concerned about the increase in prices and tariffs, as well as the low level of salaries and pensions. Issues of war in the east, low level of medical services and a lack of good jobs are personal problems for every fifth person.

The survey was conducted on June 14-24, 2018 among 2,500 Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older through a formalized interview (face-to-face). The sample is representative of age, sex, region, and type of settlement. The margin of error of the survey does not exceed 2%.

