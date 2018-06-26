Eight parties could pass to parliament – Rating Group survey

KYIV. June 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) - If the parliamentary elections in Ukraine were held in mid-June, eight political forces could pass a 5% electoral barrier to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to a sociological survey conducted by Rating Sociological Group.

Thus, according to the study presented at the Interfax-Ukraine press center, the party rating is headed by Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivschyna Party, which is supported by 17% of those who chose the side and intend to come to voting.

The second position is shared by Opposition Bloc of Yuriy Boiko, Civil Position of Anatoliy Hrytsenko and the Servant of the People party (Sluha Narodu) of Volodymyr Zelensky, for which about 10.5% of respondents are ready to vote.

Some 9.6% of respondents are ready to vote for the party Za Zhyttia (For Life) of Vadym Rabynovych, and 8.2% for Oleh Liashko's Radical Party. Some 7.4% of those polled are ready to support the Solidarity party of incumbent President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, while Samopomich, headed by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy, is supported by 5.1%.

According to the research, Svoboda party did not overcome the 5% barrier (3.8%).

The rating of other parties is less than 2%.

The survey was carried by means of face-to-face interviews from June 14 to June 24, 2018. Some 2,500 Ukrainian citizens over the age of 18 comprising a representative sample by sex, region and type of residence took part in the survey, which has a margin of error of no more than 2%.