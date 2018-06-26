More supporters of Ukraine joining EU and NATO than opponents – Rating Group

KYIV. June 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The number of Ukrainians who support Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO exceeds the number of opponents of such integration aspirations, according to a study conducted by Rating Sociological Group.

According to the results of the study, presented at Interfax-Ukraine agency, 51% of respondents favored the country's accession to the EU, while 29% of respondents opposed it.

Ukraine's joining NATO is supported by 44% of respondents, while 36% of those polled are against the accession.

The survey was carried by means of face-to-face interviews from June 14 to June 24, 2018. Some 2,500 Ukrainian citizens over the age of 18 comprising a representative sample by sex, region and type of residence took part in the survey, which has a margin of error of no more than 2%.