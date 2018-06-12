Press Conferences

14:41 12.06.2018

Belarus delivers four trucks of food, furniture, refrigerators as humanitarian aid to Ukraine

2 min read

KYIV. June 12 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Belarus has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the form of food, furniture, including children's furniture, and refrigerators, First Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations of Belarus Alexander Khudoleev has said.

"In accordance with the agreements reached after the meetings of the heads of state of Ukraine and Belarus, the government of Belarus decided to send another humanitarian convoy," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Khudoleev, four trucks have already crossed the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

He also said that the humanitarian aid includes food products, in particular, rapeseed oil, canned food, sugar, yeast, pasta, flour, buckwheat, as well as furniture and refrigerators. The total weight of humanitarian cargo is 80 tonnes.

According to the official, foodstuffs will be unloaded in Kyiv at the warehouses of the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross, where food kits will be formed for the transfer to those needy.

The trucks will then leave for Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Heorhiy Tuka noted the importance of assistance including furniture for children's educational institutions. According to him, this year, about 30 schools in Donetsk region will resume operations after major repairs or elimination of damages caused by shelling.

In addition, Tuka said: "We, as a ministry, will do everything possible to ensure that logistics is provided at the highest level, so that there are no obstacles. There are all agreements with the Interior Ministry regarding escorts, as there are a large number of checkpoints on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions."

