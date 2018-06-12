Press Conferences

14:23 12.06.2018

More than 55 torture incidents reported since Russia annexed Crimea – experts

1 min read

KYIV. June 12 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Since the beginning of the annexation of Crimea by Russia, human rights organizations have recorded 181 cases of inhuman treatment of the inhabitants of the peninsula, of which 55 cases involve torture, NGO CrimeaSOS head Tamila Tasheva has said.

"As of June 11, 2018, at least 181 cases of torture and inhuman treatment were recorded, of which 55 involved torture cases and 126 are inhumane treatment," Tasheva told a news conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to her, the first cases of inhumane treatment of people and torture were registered in March 2014 and were related to Russia's special operation to seize Crimea.

Head of Unit of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (the central office is located in Kyiv) Maksym Kandzioba said the Crimean prosecutor's office is initiating criminal cases on all facts of torture and inhuman treatment of people in the temporarily occupied territory.

"Currently, about 140 criminal cases have been registered," he said.

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Belarus delivers four trucks of food, furniture, refrigerators as humanitarian aid to Ukraine

MPs register bill introducing auction system during stimulation of renewable energy

Lawmakers initiate extension of preferential excise duties for imported used cars for two more years

Ukraine may be left without national preventive mechanism – human rights activists

NGOs propose creating People's Tribunal to replace Anti-Corruption Court

Firms of members of People's Will, Opposition Bloc, Petro Poroshenko Bloc win most of public procurement tenders in 2017 - NGO Anti-Corruption Headquarters

MPs, public activists ask PM to initiate process of compensation of damage done to Hostynny Dvir building in Kyiv by constructor

Some locomotive depots continue sit-down strike, Ukrzaliznytsia denies damage

Nasirov's defense asks Poroshenko to take measures to ensure lawyer's secrecy

Some 500,000 wild song birds illegally removed from Ukraine in past 10 years - expert

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD