More than 55 torture incidents reported since Russia annexed Crimea – experts

KYIV. June 12 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Since the beginning of the annexation of Crimea by Russia, human rights organizations have recorded 181 cases of inhuman treatment of the inhabitants of the peninsula, of which 55 cases involve torture, NGO CrimeaSOS head Tamila Tasheva has said.

"As of June 11, 2018, at least 181 cases of torture and inhuman treatment were recorded, of which 55 involved torture cases and 126 are inhumane treatment," Tasheva told a news conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to her, the first cases of inhumane treatment of people and torture were registered in March 2014 and were related to Russia's special operation to seize Crimea.

Head of Unit of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (the central office is located in Kyiv) Maksym Kandzioba said the Crimean prosecutor's office is initiating criminal cases on all facts of torture and inhuman treatment of people in the temporarily occupied territory.

"Currently, about 140 criminal cases have been registered," he said.